There is no Press for this Ticker
CBC Holding Co provides banking services. Its products include checking accounts, saving accounts, mortgages, personal loans and among others.

Analyst Ratings

CBC Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBC Holding (CBHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBC Holding (OTCEM: CBHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CBC Holding's (CBHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CBC Holding.

Q

What is the target price for CBC Holding (CBHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CBC Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for CBC Holding (CBHC)?

A

The stock price for CBC Holding (OTCEM: CBHC) is $15 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:38:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CBC Holding (CBHC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 7, 2015.

Q

When is CBC Holding (OTCEM:CBHC) reporting earnings?

A

CBC Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CBC Holding (CBHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBC Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does CBC Holding (CBHC) operate in?

A

CBC Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.