Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cannabis Global Inc is a United States-based company that engages in the cannabis-related business. It aims to create and commercialize engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Hemp You Can Feel, and Gummies You Can Feel among others.

Cannabis Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cannabis Global (CBGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannabis Global (OTCPK: CBGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cannabis Global's (CBGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cannabis Global.

Q

What is the target price for Cannabis Global (CBGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cannabis Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannabis Global (CBGL)?

A

The stock price for Cannabis Global (OTCPK: CBGL) is $0.0037 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:31:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cannabis Global (CBGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cannabis Global.

Q

When is Cannabis Global (OTCPK:CBGL) reporting earnings?

A

Cannabis Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cannabis Global (CBGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannabis Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannabis Global (CBGL) operate in?

A

Cannabis Global is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.