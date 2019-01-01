|Date
You can purchase shares of Cannabis Global (OTCPK: CBGL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cannabis Global.
There is no analysis for Cannabis Global
The stock price for Cannabis Global (OTCPK: CBGL) is $0.0037 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:31:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cannabis Global.
Cannabis Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cannabis Global.
Cannabis Global is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.