From Hash 2.0 To El Cheapo, Cannabis Global Prepares For Launch Of 23 New Cannabis Products

Cannabis Global, Inc. CBGL plans to launch multiple new cannabis brands and products into the California marketplace during August.

Edward Manolos, CEO of Cannabis Global, stated, "This month, we will be releasing 23 new product SKUs, most of which are based on either solventless technologies or zero cannabis taste emulsions for the edibles marketplace. We plan to follow up on these product introductions with two new distribution agreements for a new class of products in the cannabis edibles and beverage categories. It will be an exciting time for Cannabis Global, our Natural Plant Extract manufacturing subsidiary, and our multiple marketing partners as we bring these new products to the marketplace."

These product and brand introductions will include:

El Cheapo branded edibles - Earlier this year, Cannabis Global and Caliwanna distribution formed a subsidiary of the company named Caliwanna Cannabis Global to market and distribute new cannabis products under several brand names. The product line's positioning is based on utilizing zero cannabis taste infusions. This "Zero Cannabis Taste" product line began shipping last week.

Northern Lights branded products - Next week, Cannabis Global will be introducing its Northern Lights branded products in conjunction with Equity Brands, Inc. of Long Beach, California. The products line, which has recently passed California compliance testing, will include nine product SKUs of cannabis flower, rosin-infused prerolls, and no cannabis taste edibles.

8-Bit Buds - Cannabis Global's product and distribution partnership with the 8-Bits Buds brand is expanding this week via the launch of three new rosin-infused cannabis prerolls. NPE has completed production on the initial orders, with shipping beginning throughout California this week. In addition, the companies are expanding their collective sales and distribution of several SKU's of packaged cannabis flower, with several new products being launched this month.

Wolfgang Wax solventless products - In conjunction with its Caliwanna partners, Natural Plant Extract of California, has been selected as the manufacturing partner for a new line of solventless products, including rosin-infused prerolls, cannabis rosin, and high potency, enhanced Lebanese-style hash.

White label manufacturing - during August, the company plans to begin shipping three new cannabis flower and edibles product SKUs for delivery services under a white label manufacturing contract.

Hash 2.0 company brand - in conjunction with several of its partnership companies, the company will be launching a new line of extracted cannabis products of traditional Lebanese-style blond hash, but at potency levels considerably above the traditionally styled product category. Natural Plants Extract plans to launch the new product type via several brand partners.

Cannabis beverage and specialty products distribution - In September, Cannabis Global plans to launch the manufacturing and distribution of a new class of cannabis infusion emulsion technology. These products will be based on chemical-free, nano, and microemulsions to be used as the base infusion technologies for various cannabis beverages, edibles, and related products.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

