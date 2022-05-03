Cannabis Global Enters Into Supply Agreement For 'Fresh Frozen' Cannabis With Sugarmade

Cannabis Global, Inc. CBGL entered into a supply agreement to solidify the company's position in the solventless cannabis product sector. Under the terms of the agreement, Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD will cultivate cannabis specifically for Cannabis Global. The initial contract calls for the supply of 25,000 pounds of "Fresh Frozen" cannabis, which will be cultivated specifically to Cannabis Global's specifications.

Fresh Frozen cannabis is immediately flash frozen upon harvest - instead of the traditional treatment of drying and curing after harvest.

"This Agreement serves several very important purposes," stated CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "By contracting with Sugarmade we will be able to specify exactly the strains and cultivation parameters that will enable us to produce the finest hash and rosin products for our customers. By locking in a $28 per pound future price, compared to the current spot price well in excess of $100 per pound, we expect our margins to be meaningfully enhanced. Perhaps even more importantly, having a steady supply of premium Fresh Frozen cannabis will allow us to provide consistency in our products and to ensure an adequate supply of products will be available to our very fast growing base of retail customers. As we have recently announced, our retail base and our revenues are ramping quickly. This Agreement helps us to meet the substantial demand we are experiencing."

The companies signed a pre-booked, fixed-price contract for an initial 25,000 pounds for $700,000, which will include cash payments from Cannabis Global to Sugarmade of $300,000, with notes accounting for the remaining $400,000. Planting is expected to begin in mid-May and continue into early June. Cannabis Global will also hold an option to purchase additional pounds if the cannabis cultivation effort yields excess materials.

Tabatabaei continued, "We plan to process a significant amount of this material at our Lynwood California location. In addition, we will enter the wholesale space to supply up to 10 separate strains of Fresh Frozen Cannabis to other solventless manufacturers in the Los Angeles area. With the market for solventless products growing rapidly, we believe this agreement will be an important component of our future success."

Cannabis Global plans to launch its premium rosin line under the Wolfgang Wax brand name by way of its recent acquisition of the Caliwanna, LLC brands. In addition, Cannabis Global will utilize the rosin concentrates produced from the biomass to enhance its rosin preroll and edible lines, and in the future for inclusion in cannabis beverages and tinctures, that are currently in development.

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

