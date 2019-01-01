QQQ
District Copper Corp is an exploration-stage company. Its principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company is focused on exploring and developing the Eaglehead project, in the Liard Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, and the Stony Lake project in Newfoundland.

District Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy District Copper (CAXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of District Copper (OTCPK: CAXPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are District Copper's (CAXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for District Copper.

Q

What is the target price for District Copper (CAXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for District Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for District Copper (CAXPF)?

A

The stock price for District Copper (OTCPK: CAXPF) is $0.1119 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:36:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does District Copper (CAXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for District Copper.

Q

When is District Copper (OTCPK:CAXPF) reporting earnings?

A

District Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is District Copper (CAXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for District Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does District Copper (CAXPF) operate in?

A

District Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.