Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/43.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
80.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
60.94
EPS
0
Shares
504.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CWC Energy Services Corp is a Canadian based oilfield services company, engaged in the provision of drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and development companies throughout the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It services include drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing. The company operates its business through the following segments: Contract Drilling and Production Services. The firm generates maximum revenue from its Production Services segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CWC Energy Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CWC Energy Services (CAWLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CWC Energy Services (OTCPK: CAWLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CWC Energy Services's (CAWLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CWC Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for CWC Energy Services (CAWLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CWC Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for CWC Energy Services (CAWLF)?

A

The stock price for CWC Energy Services (OTCPK: CAWLF) is $0.159 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:07:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CWC Energy Services (CAWLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CWC Energy Services.

Q

When is CWC Energy Services (OTCPK:CAWLF) reporting earnings?

A

CWC Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CWC Energy Services (CAWLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CWC Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does CWC Energy Services (CAWLF) operate in?

A

CWC Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.