4Cable TV International
(OTCPK:CATV)
0.0016
0.0001[6.67%]
At close: May 27
0.0059
0.0043[268.75%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

4Cable TV International (OTC:CATV), Dividends

4Cable TV International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash 4Cable TV International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

4Cable TV International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next 4Cable TV International (CATV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4Cable TV International.

Q
What date did I need to own 4Cable TV International (CATV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4Cable TV International.

Q
How much per share is the next 4Cable TV International (CATV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4Cable TV International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for 4Cable TV International (OTCPK:CATV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4Cable TV International.

