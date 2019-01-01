QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 11:42AM
4Cable TV International Inc through its subsidiary operates as a specialty solutions provider for the cable television sector spanning the range of repair, upgrading, and testing. The company provides service and customized solutions to CATV operators and repair issues for cable operators. Its products include RF2F, PowerMiser, RFoG, Node+0, SOLAR-CATV and Dynamically Scalable Return (DSR). Legacy component replacement/upgrades and Direct manufacture of EDFA (erbium doped fiber amplifiers) products are in the development phase. Its majority of the sales are in the United States, with a minor portion in Europe.

4Cable TV International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 4Cable TV International (CATV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 4Cable TV International (OTCPK: CATV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 4Cable TV International's (CATV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 4Cable TV International.

Q

What is the target price for 4Cable TV International (CATV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 4Cable TV International

Q

Current Stock Price for 4Cable TV International (CATV)?

A

The stock price for 4Cable TV International (OTCPK: CATV) is $0.0031 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 4Cable TV International (CATV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4Cable TV International.

Q

When is 4Cable TV International (OTCPK:CATV) reporting earnings?

A

4Cable TV International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 4Cable TV International (CATV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 4Cable TV International.

Q

What sector and industry does 4Cable TV International (CATV) operate in?

A

4Cable TV International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.