4Cable TV International Inc through its subsidiary operates as a specialty solutions provider for the cable television sector spanning the range of repair, upgrading, and testing. The company provides service and customized solutions to CATV operators and repair issues for cable operators. Its products include RF2F, PowerMiser, RFoG, Node+0, SOLAR-CATV and Dynamically Scalable Return (DSR). Legacy component replacement/upgrades and Direct manufacture of EDFA (erbium doped fiber amplifiers) products are in the development phase. Its majority of the sales are in the United States, with a minor portion in Europe.