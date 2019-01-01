ñol

Cat9 Group
(OTCPK:CATN)
2.35
00
At close: Apr 7
2.50
0.1500[6.38%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.52 - 2.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.4M / 102.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap240.1M
P/E393.77
50d Avg. Price2.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Cat9 Group (OTC:CATN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cat9 Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$205.5K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cat9 Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Cat9 Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cat9 Group (OTCPK:CATN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Cat9 Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cat9 Group (OTCPK:CATN)?
A

There are no earnings for Cat9 Group

Q
What were Cat9 Group’s (OTCPK:CATN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Cat9 Group

