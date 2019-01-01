Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cambridge beat estimated earnings by 4.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.81.
Revenue was up $968.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cambridge's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.96
|1.83
|1.80
|1.88
|EPS Actual
|1.92
|1.97
|1.98
|1.92
|Revenue Estimate
|44.25M
|43.38M
|41.85M
|43.76M
|Revenue Actual
|43.23M
|43.54M
|43.29M
|42.26M
Cambridge Questions & Answers
Cambridge (CATC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.22, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $22.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
