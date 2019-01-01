Canon (NYSE:CAJ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Canon
Canon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Canon (NYSE: CAJ) was reported by JP Morgan on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CAJ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Canon (NYSE: CAJ) was provided by JP Morgan, and Canon upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Canon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Canon was filed on October 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Canon (CAJ) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Canon (CAJ) is trading at is $25.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.