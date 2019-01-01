QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.6K
Div / Yield
0.88/3.66%
52 Wk
20.8 - 25.39
Mkt Cap
25.1B
Payout Ratio
48.71
Open
-
P/E
13.38
EPS
57.18
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Canon designs, manufactures, and distributes an extensive range of consumer and electronic products, including copiers, cameras, lenses, and inkjet printers. The company operates four major business segments: office, imaging systems, medical systems, and industry and others. Its global customer base and domestically concentrated operations create inherent currency exposure, which can cause performance to fluctuate. Canon's headquarters and 28 of its 46 manufacturing plants are in Japan, but nearly 80% of revenue is delivered from international markets. The firm has been expanding into new geographies and markets to mitigate this exposure.

Canon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canon (CAJFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canon (OTCPK: CAJFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canon's (CAJFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canon.

Q

What is the target price for Canon (CAJFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canon

Q

Current Stock Price for Canon (CAJFF)?

A

The stock price for Canon (OTCPK: CAJFF) is $23.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:02:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canon (CAJFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 25, 2002.

Q

When is Canon (OTCPK:CAJFF) reporting earnings?

A

Canon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canon (CAJFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canon.

Q

What sector and industry does Canon (CAJFF) operate in?

A

Canon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.