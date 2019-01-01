QQQ
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG is a real estate company involved in leasing, managing, and developing high-quality office buildings. The group is headquartered in Vienna and operates in several countries throughout Central Europe. CA Immo Group divides its core activities into two business areas: Letting investment properties and Developing real estate.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCGM: CAIAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CA Immobilien Anlagen's (CAIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CA Immobilien Anlagen.

Q

What is the target price for CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CA Immobilien Anlagen

Q

Current Stock Price for CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF)?

A

The stock price for CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCGM: CAIAF) is $42.7652 last updated Fri Apr 09 2021 14:27:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CA Immobilien Anlagen.

Q

When is CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCGM:CAIAF) reporting earnings?

A

CA Immobilien Anlagen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CA Immobilien Anlagen.

Q

What sector and industry does CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF) operate in?

A

CA Immobilien Anlagen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.