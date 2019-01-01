QQQ
China East Education is the largest vocational training education provider in China in terms of average students enrolled. It was founded in 1988 and its business spans three segments: culinary arts, information and Internet technology, and auto services. It runs schools under five brands: New East, Omick, Xinha Internet, Wisezone and Wontone. It also operates customized catering experience centers under Cuisine Academy. Its average students enrolled was 132,298 as of Dec. 31, 2020. In 2020, China East Education's revenue breakdown by major businesses was 53.6% New East, 8.9% Omick, 20.5% Xinhua Internet, 13.2% Wontone, 1.3% Wisezone, and 1.5% Cuisine Academy. China East Education has covered 29 out of 31 provinces in China and is headquartered in Hefei, Anhui.

China East Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China East Education (CAETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China East Education (OTCPK: CAETF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China East Education's (CAETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China East Education.

Q

What is the target price for China East Education (CAETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China East Education

Q

Current Stock Price for China East Education (CAETF)?

A

The stock price for China East Education (OTCPK: CAETF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China East Education (CAETF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China East Education.

Q

When is China East Education (OTCPK:CAETF) reporting earnings?

A

China East Education does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China East Education (CAETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China East Education.

Q

What sector and industry does China East Education (CAETF) operate in?

A

China East Education is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.