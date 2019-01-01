China East Education is the largest vocational training education provider in China in terms of average students enrolled. It was founded in 1988 and its business spans three segments: culinary arts, information and Internet technology, and auto services. It runs schools under five brands: New East, Omick, Xinha Internet, Wisezone and Wontone. It also operates customized catering experience centers under Cuisine Academy. Its average students enrolled was 132,298 as of Dec. 31, 2020. In 2020, China East Education's revenue breakdown by major businesses was 53.6% New East, 8.9% Omick, 20.5% Xinhua Internet, 13.2% Wontone, 1.3% Wisezone, and 1.5% Cuisine Academy. China East Education has covered 29 out of 31 provinces in China and is headquartered in Hefei, Anhui.