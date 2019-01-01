Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CADL) was reported by BMO Capital on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting CADL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 182.35% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CADL) was provided by BMO Capital, and Candel Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Candel Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Candel Therapeutics was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Candel Therapeutics (CADL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $12.00. The current price Candel Therapeutics (CADL) is trading at is $4.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
