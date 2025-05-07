May 7, 2025 5:08 PM 1 min read

Beyond Meat Reports 'Disappointing' Q1 Results, Issues Soft Guidance Following 'Slowdown' In Consumption, Shares Slide

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Beyond Meat Inc BYND reported first-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

  • Q1 Revenue: $68.73 million, versus estimates of $75.01 million
  • Q1 Adjusted Loss: 67 cents, versus estimates of 48 cents

Total revenue was down 9.1% year-over-year. The plant-based meat company noted that its net loss was impacted by legal expenses, strategic decisions to increase provisions for certain inventory items and the suspension of the company’s operations in China.

“As the first quarter of 2025 progressed to a close, we saw a slowdown in consumption as the uncertain macroeconomic environment likely exacerbated category challenges,” said Ethan Brown, president and CEO of Beyond Meat.

“Nevertheless, we drove year-over-year reductions in operating expenses, notwithstanding the impact of certain transitory items, to partially offset disappointing net revenues and gross profit.”

The company ended the quarter with $115.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, as well as $1.1 billion in total outstanding debt.

In connection with earnings, Beyond Meat announced that it successfully closed a financing facility providing up to $100 million in new senior secured debt from Unprocessed Foods, LLC.

Outlook: Beyond Meat expects second-quarter net revenue to be in the range of $80 million to $85 million versus estimates of $93.47 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Management will further discuss the quarter on a conference call scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were down 5.51% in Wednesday’s after-hours session, trading at $2.40 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Beyond Meat.

BYND Logo
BYNDBeyond Meat Inc
$2.27-2.99%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.60
Growth
21.95
Quality
-
Value
32.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved