Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/673.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.77 - 4.16
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.19
EPS
0.06
Shares
564.2M
Outstanding
Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

Baytex Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baytex Energy (BTEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baytex Energy (OTCPK: BTEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baytex Energy's (BTEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baytex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baytex Energy (BTEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baytex Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)?

A

The stock price for Baytex Energy (OTCPK: BTEGF) is $3.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baytex Energy (BTEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baytex Energy.

Q

When is Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Baytex Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baytex Energy (BTEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baytex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baytex Energy (BTEGF) operate in?

A

Baytex Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.