Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Broad Street Realty Inc is a fully integrated real estate company that owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage services for its own portfolio and third-party office, industrial and retail operators and tenants. The company earns revenue from leases of real estate properties, leasing commissions, property and asset management, engineering services, development services, and capital transactions.

Broad Street Realty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Broad Street Realty (BRST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broad Street Realty (OTCQX: BRST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broad Street Realty's (BRST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Broad Street Realty.

Q

What is the target price for Broad Street Realty (BRST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Broad Street Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for Broad Street Realty (BRST)?

A

The stock price for Broad Street Realty (OTCQX: BRST) is $2.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:16:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broad Street Realty (BRST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Broad Street Realty.

Q

When is Broad Street Realty (OTCQX:BRST) reporting earnings?

A

Broad Street Realty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Broad Street Realty (BRST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broad Street Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Broad Street Realty (BRST) operate in?

A

Broad Street Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.