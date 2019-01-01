Broad Street Realty Inc is a fully integrated real estate company that owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage services for its own portfolio and third-party office, industrial and retail operators and tenants. The company earns revenue from leases of real estate properties, leasing commissions, property and asset management, engineering services, development services, and capital transactions.