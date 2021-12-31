3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Acorn Energy
- The Trade: Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTC:ACFN) President and CEO Jan H Loeb acquired a total of 47723 shares at an average price of $0.59. To acquire these shares, it cost $27,956.57.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock has gained 50% year-to-date.
- What Acorn Energy Does: Acorn Energy Inc is a holding company which focuses on technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management.
Broad Street Realty
- The Trade: Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTC:BRST) CEO Michael Z Jacoby acquired a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $2.76. The insider spent $5,520.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock dipped more than 52% over the previous six months.
- What Broad Street Realty Does: Broad Street Realty Inc is a fully integrated real estate company that owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets.
CurrencyWorks
- The Trade: CurrencyWorks Inc. (OTC:CWRK) Director James P Geiskopf acquired a total of 57291 shares at an average price of $0.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $16,499.81.
- What’s Happening: CurrencyWorks recently reported $500,000 strategic financing led by management.
- What CurrencyWorks Does: CurrencyWorks Inc is positioned for the long term as an enterprise platform for building blockchain economies for established brands.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.