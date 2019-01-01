ñol

bluebird bio
(NASDAQ:BLUE)
3.16
0.16[5.33%]
At close: May 26
3.11
-0.0500[-1.58%]
After Hours: 4:39PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.98 - 3.29
52 Week High/Low2.89 - 35.59
Open / Close3 / 3.16
Float / Outstanding50.6M / 71.5M
Vol / Avg.1.9M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap225.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.66
Total Float50.6M

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

bluebird bio reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-1.660

Quarterly Revenue

$1.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 852.78% year over year to ($3.43), which missed the estimate of ($3.19).

Revenue of $7,472,000 decreased by 96.24% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $19,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

bluebird bio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $68.39

52-week low: $24.24

Price action over last quarter: down 14.90%

Company Description

bluebird bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases. The company's gene therapy procedures aim to genetically modify a patient's cells to fundamentally correct or address the genetic basis underlying a disease. Bluebird's revenue is derived from collaboration arrangements, research fees, license fees, and grant revenue. The company works with industry peers, strategic partners, and nonprofit organizations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates.

bluebird bio Questions & Answers

Q
When is bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) reporting earnings?
A

bluebird bio (BLUE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.73, which missed the estimate of $-1.66.

Q
What were bluebird bio’s (NASDAQ:BLUE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.7M, which beat the estimate of $5.2M.

