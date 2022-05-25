Blackline Safety Teams With Access Technology For Confined Space Monitoring

Blackline Safety Corp. BLN BLKLF has partnered with Access Technology Group, a Dutch innovator in digital shutdowns and turnarounds.

What Happened: The partnership integrates Blackline's G7 EXO portable area gas monitors with Access Technology's VISICS Digital Confined Space Monitoring system.

The VISICS system takes information from workers' badges and communication devices to manage and monitor their entries into confined spaces.

Why It's Important: Through the integration, the equipment adds another layer of proactive safety monitoring and protection during turnaround and shutdowns.

"Blackline Safety has over 1,000 customers around the world and through this partnership we are now able to link our equipment and live stream gas readings to the VISICS platform to support the new best practices of confined space monitoring and deliver even more value to our customers," commented Brendon Cook, Chief Partnership Officer, Blackline Safety.

Price Action: BLN shares closed lower by 1.1% at C$4.21 on TSX on Wednesday.

Photo Via Company