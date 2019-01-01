Blackline Safety (OTC:BLKLF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blackline Safety
The latest price target for Blackline Safety (OTCPK: BLKLF) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting BLKLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 249.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blackline Safety (OTCPK: BLKLF) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Blackline Safety initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blackline Safety, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blackline Safety was filed on April 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blackline Safety (BLKLF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Blackline Safety (BLKLF) is trading at is $3.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
