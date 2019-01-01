Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), Dividends

Blackbaud issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackbaud generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Blackbaud. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on March 13, 2020.
