QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank of South Carolina
(NASDAQ:BKSC)
17.01
-0.265[-1.53%]
At close: May 26
19.74
2.7300[16.05%]
After Hours: 5:33PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.1 - 17.58
52 Week High/Low16.19 - 23.15
Open / Close17.45 / 17.1
Float / Outstanding3.6M / 5.6M
Vol / Avg.3.4K / 10.4K
Mkt Cap94.4M
P/E15.29
50d Avg. Price18.03
Div / Yield0.68/3.94%
Payout Ratio60.18
EPS0.26
Total Float3.6M

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC), Dividends

Bank of South Carolina issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank of South Carolina generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

Apr 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank of South Carolina Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of South Carolina. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of South Carolina (BKSC). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of South Carolina (BKSC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)?
A

Bank of South Carolina has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) was $0.17 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.

