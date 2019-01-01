QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.31/4.24%
52 Wk
6.39 - 8.51
Mkt Cap
391.4M
Payout Ratio
36.79
Open
-
P/E
8.77
EPS
0.23
Shares
53.7M
Outstanding
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

Bird Construction Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bird Construction (BIRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bird Construction (OTCPK: BIRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bird Construction's (BIRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bird Construction.

Q

What is the target price for Bird Construction (BIRDF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bird Construction (OTCPK: BIRDF) was reported by on January 27, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BIRDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bird Construction (BIRDF)?

A

The stock price for Bird Construction (OTCPK: BIRDF) is $7.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:02:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bird Construction (BIRDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Bird Construction (OTCPK:BIRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Bird Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bird Construction (BIRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bird Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Bird Construction (BIRDF) operate in?

A

Bird Construction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.