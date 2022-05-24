QQQ
Bird Construction Gets Design-Build Contract For Plant Protein Processing Facility In Alberta

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 3:49 PM | 1 min read

Bird Construction Inc. BDT BIRDF has been chosen to lead the design and construction of Phyto Organix Foods Inc.'s state-of-the-art, net-zero plant protein processing facility in Strathmore, Alberta. The progressive design-build contract is worth C$125 million.

What Happened: Bird will be in charge of the facility's design and construction and the 3D connectivity to the processing equipment.

The completed facility will use a proprietary wet fractionation technology to annually process 40,000 metric tonnes of yellow peas into soluble and insoluble protein isolates, processed fibre and starch, and high-quality dietary pea hull fibre.

Why It's Important: The 100,000-square-foot facility will be North America's first net-zero plant protein processing facility, using technology solutions to recycle and reuse water, leverage low-emission energy sources, and reduce overall energy consumption.

Price Action: BDT shares are trading lower by 0.37% at C$8.14 on TSX and BIRDF higher by 1.80% at $6.34 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

Posted In: CanadaNewsSmall Cap