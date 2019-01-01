Blue Biofuels Inc is a technology company focused on emerging technologies in the renewable energy, biofuels, and new technologies sectors. It developed a technology system called Cellulose-to-Sugar 2.0 (CTS 2.0) which is a mechanical/chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry. It can convert any cellulosic material like grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, energy crops like hemp or King Grass, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste into sugars and lignin, and subsequently into biofuels and bioplastics. This system produces sugar and chemically unmodified lignin among other by-products. The sugar can then be further converted into biofuels and the lignin into bioplastics.