There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Blue Biofuels Inc is a technology company focused on emerging technologies in the renewable energy, biofuels, and new technologies sectors. It developed a technology system called Cellulose-to-Sugar 2.0 (CTS 2.0) which is a mechanical/chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry. It can convert any cellulosic material like grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, energy crops like hemp or King Grass, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste into sugars and lignin, and subsequently into biofuels and bioplastics. This system produces sugar and chemically unmodified lignin among other by-products. The sugar can then be further converted into biofuels and the lignin into bioplastics.

Blue Biofuels Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Biofuels (BIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Biofuels (OTCPK: BIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Biofuels's (BIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Biofuels.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Biofuels (BIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Biofuels

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Biofuels (BIOF)?

A

The stock price for Blue Biofuels (OTCPK: BIOF) is $0.1647 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Biofuels (BIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Biofuels.

Q

When is Blue Biofuels (OTCPK:BIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Biofuels does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Biofuels (BIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Biofuels.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Biofuels (BIOF) operate in?

A

Blue Biofuels is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.