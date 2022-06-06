Turning Sugar Into Fuel? A Look Into Blue Biofuel's Patented Cellulose-To-Sugar Technology

Photo by Jose Lebron on Unsplash

Combatting the overconsumption of carbon-emitting fuels, Blue Biofuels Inc. BIOF reports that it created a patented process that transforms the cellulose in virtually any plant material into sugars — and subsequently into biofuels.

According to its website, the company’s patented cellulose-to-sugar (CTS) technology does not use any expensive or slow-converting enzymes in the conversion process. Additionally, the company claims that CTS 2.0 is environmentally friendly, 100% renewable and has almost no carbon footprint.

“Blue Biofuels expects to be able to produce cellulosic ethanol using CTS 2.0 at a significantly lower cost than any other cellulosic process and even at a lower cost than ethanol from corn due to the fact that our feedstock (either tall grasses or waste product) is much less expensive than corn,” the company writes.

Recently partnered with K.R. Komarek Inc. to manufacture cellulose-to-sugar machines through to industrial-scale commercialization.

The company is now able to convert 99% of cellulosic material into soluble sugars, which then can be converted into ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel.

The U.S. is the world’s largest producer of ethanol fuel, amassing 15 billion gallons in 2021, more than the rest of the world combined.

Blue Biofuels tells Benzinga that it expects to play a significant part in solving the gasoline and fuel shortage with 100% renewable and near carbon-neutral fuels when it commercializes its technology profitably. The U.S. government offers a D3 Renewable Fuels Credit currently worth over $3 per gallon of ethanol, which, the company claims, should facilitate its ability to commercialize its technology.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.