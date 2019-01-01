bioAffinity Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:BIAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$1.3K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of bioAffinity Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
bioAffinity Technologies Questions & Answers
When is bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for bioAffinity Technologies
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)?
bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) will be reporting earnings on October 6, 2022.
What were bioAffinity Technologies’s (NASDAQ:BIAF) revenues?
bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) will be reporting earnings on October 6, 2022. The last reported revenues were from Q3 and were $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.