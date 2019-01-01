Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$1.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bright Health Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
Bright Health Gr Questions & Answers
When is Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) reporting earnings?
Bright Health Gr (BHG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.
What were Bright Health Gr’s (NYSE:BHG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.