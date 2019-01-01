ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Biglari Holdings
(NYSE:BH)
130.57
1.64[1.27%]
Last update: 1:04PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low127.65 - 132.47
52 Week High/Low110.56 - 188.5
Open / Close127.65 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.1M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 3.7K
Mkt Cap405.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price140.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float-

Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), Dividends

Biglari Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Biglari Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 13, 2002
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Biglari Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Biglari Holdings (BH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biglari Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Biglari Holdings (BH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biglari Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Biglari Holdings (BH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Biglari Holdings (BH) will be on June 13, 2002 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biglari Holdings.

Browse dividends on all stocks.