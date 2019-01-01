Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), Dividends

Biglari Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Biglari Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Biglari Holdings.
There are no upcoming dividends for Biglari Holdings.
The next dividend for Biglari Holdings (BH) will be on June 13, 2002 and will be $0.10
There are no upcoming dividends for Biglari Holdings.
Browse dividends on all stocks.