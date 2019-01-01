ñol

BeiGene
(NASDAQ:BGNE)
130.89
3.48[2.73%]
Last update: 1:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low127.68 - 131.9
52 Week High/Low118.18 - 426.56
Open / Close127.68 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 103.2M
Vol / Avg.84K / 349K
Mkt Cap13.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price169.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-4.29
Total Float-

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BeiGene reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-4.240

Quarterly Revenue

$306.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$306.6M

Earnings Recap

 

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BeiGene beat estimated earnings by 10.36%, reporting an EPS of $-4.24 versus an estimate of $-4.73.

Revenue was down $299.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.99 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BeiGene's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -5.17 -4.85 -4.14 -4.81
EPS Actual -6.16 -4.46 -5.23 0.69
Revenue Estimate 306.68M 186.92M 215.43M 91.82M
Revenue Actual 213.98M 206.44M 149.99M 605.87M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BeiGene Questions & Answers

Q
When is BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) reporting earnings?
A

BeiGene (BGNE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.52, which missed the estimate of $-1.24.

Q
What were BeiGene’s (NASDAQ:BGNE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $690K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.