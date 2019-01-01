BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BeiGene beat estimated earnings by 10.36%, reporting an EPS of $-4.24 versus an estimate of $-4.73.

Revenue was down $299.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.99 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BeiGene's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -5.17 -4.85 -4.14 -4.81 EPS Actual -6.16 -4.46 -5.23 0.69 Revenue Estimate 306.68M 186.92M 215.43M 91.82M Revenue Actual 213.98M 206.44M 149.99M 605.87M

