QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Barings Global Short
(NYSE:BGH)
14.135
0.205[1.47%]
Last update: 12:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.99 - 14.15
52 Week High/Low13.7 - 17.49
Open / Close13.99 / -
Float / Outstanding17M / 20.1M
Vol / Avg.21.9K / 58.7K
Mkt Cap283.6M
P/E5.64
50d Avg. Price14.88
Div / Yield1.27/9.10%
Payout Ratio51.3
EPS-
Total Float17M

Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH), Dividends

Barings Global Short issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Barings Global Short generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.18%

Annual Dividend

$1.2672

Last Dividend

May 20

Next Dividend

Jul 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Barings Global Short Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Barings Global Short (BGH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Barings Global Short (BGH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Barings Global Short ($BGH) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Barings Global Short (BGH) shares by July 21, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Barings Global Short (BGH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Barings Global Short (BGH) will be on July 20, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH)?
A

The most current yield for Barings Global Short (BGH) is 8.86% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

