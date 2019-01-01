ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Barings Global Short
(NYSE:BGH)
14.135
0.205[1.47%]
Last update: 12:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.99 - 14.15
52 Week High/Low13.7 - 17.49
Open / Close13.99 / -
Float / Outstanding17M / 20.1M
Vol / Avg.21.9K / 58.7K
Mkt Cap283.6M
P/E5.64
50d Avg. Price14.88
Div / Yield1.27/9.10%
Payout Ratio51.3
EPS-
Total Float17M

Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Barings Global Short reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Barings Global Short using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Barings Global Short Questions & Answers

Q
When is Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Barings Global Short

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH)?
A

There are no earnings for Barings Global Short

Q
What were Barings Global Short’s (NYSE:BGH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Barings Global Short

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.