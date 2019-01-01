ñol

Bunge
(OTC:BGEPF)
142.55
00
Last update: 1:23PM
15 minutes delayed

Bunge (OTC:BGEPF), Dividends

Bunge issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bunge generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 15, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bunge Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bunge (BGEPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bunge.

Q
What date did I need to own Bunge (BGEPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bunge (BGEPF). The last dividend payout was on December 1, 2008 and was $1.22

Q
How much per share is the next Bunge (BGEPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bunge (BGEPF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.22 on December 1, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bunge (OTC:BGEPF)?
A

The most current yield for Bunge (BGEPF) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 1, 2008

