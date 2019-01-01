ñol

Bel Fuse
(NASDAQ:BELFA)
21.28
0.1496[0.71%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.28 - 21.28
52 Week High/Low12.38 - 23.95
Open / Close21.28 / -
Float / Outstanding1.3M / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.3K
Mkt Cap266.4M
P/E9.74
50d Avg. Price21.63
Div / Yield0.24/1.14%
Payout Ratio11.06
EPS0.41
Total Float1.3M

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bel Fuse reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$136.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$136.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) rose 17.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 48.84% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $138,741,000 higher by 14.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $128,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8pmf59qp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.00

Company's 52-week low was at $9.36

Price action over last quarter: down 11.63%

Company Description

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and cinch connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries.

Bel Fuse Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) reporting earnings?
A

Bel Fuse (BELFA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Bel Fuse’s (NASDAQ:BELFA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $131.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.