Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) rose 17.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 48.84% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.34.
Revenue of $138,741,000 higher by 14.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $128,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 30, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8pmf59qp
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $22.00
Company's 52-week low was at $9.36
Price action over last quarter: down 11.63%
Company Description
Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and cinch connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bel Fuse using advanced sorting and filters.
Bel Fuse Questions & Answers
Bel Fuse (BELFA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $131.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.