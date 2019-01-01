ñol

Bel Fuse
(NASDAQ:BELFA)
21.51
-0.415[-1.89%]
At close: Jun 7
15.50
-6.0100[-27.94%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.51 - 21.54
52 Week High/Low12.38 - 23.95
Open / Close21.51 / 21.51
Float / Outstanding1.3M / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 2.2K
Mkt Cap269.2M
P/E10.1
50d Avg. Price21.78
Div / Yield0.24/1.09%
Payout Ratio11.06
EPS0.41
Total Float1.3M

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Bel Fuse

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Bel Fuse Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Bel Fuse (BELFA)?
A

The latest price target for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 19, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting BELFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Bel Fuse (BELFA)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Bel Fuse initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Bel Fuse (BELFA)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bel Fuse, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bel Fuse was filed on January 19, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 19, 2018.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Bel Fuse (BELFA) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bel Fuse (BELFA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $39.00. The current price Bel Fuse (BELFA) is trading at is $21.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

