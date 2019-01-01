Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 19, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting BELFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Bel Fuse initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bel Fuse, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bel Fuse was filed on January 19, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 19, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bel Fuse (BELFA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $39.00. The current price Bel Fuse (BELFA) is trading at is $21.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
