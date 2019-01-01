BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

BYND Cannasoft Enterprise
(NASDAQ:BCAN)
4.49
-0.06[-1.32%]
At close: Jun 10
4.40
-0.0900[-2.00%]
After Hours: 7:18PM EDT
Day High/Low4.1 - 4.8
52 Week High/Low4.05 - 13.1
Open / Close4.36 / 4.49
Float / Outstanding- / 29.5M
Vol / Avg.10.5K / 54.1K
Mkt Cap132.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is engaged in the continued development of its new "Benefit" CRM and "Cannabis" CRM Platform along with construction, licensing, and operation of the Cannabis Farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprise Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (BCAN) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ: BCAN) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are BYND Cannasoft Enterprise's (BCAN) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for BYND Cannasoft Enterprise.

Q
What is the target price for BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (BCAN) stock?
A

There is no analysis for BYND Cannasoft Enterprise

Q
Current Stock Price for BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (BCAN)?
A

The stock price for BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ: BCAN) is $4.49 last updated June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (BCAN) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BYND Cannasoft Enterprise.

Q
When is BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) reporting earnings?
A

BYND Cannasoft Enterprise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (BCAN) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for BYND Cannasoft Enterprise.

Q
What sector and industry does BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (BCAN) operate in?
A

BYND Cannasoft Enterprise is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.