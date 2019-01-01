ñol

Barrett Bus Servs
(NASDAQ:BBSI)
72.64
00
At close: May 25
72.64
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low57.76 - 86.82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7.1M / 7.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 49.5K
Mkt Cap531.7M
P/E12.88
50d Avg. Price74.72
Div / Yield1.2/1.65%
Payout Ratio21.28
EPS0.04
Total Float7.1M

Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI), Dividends

Barrett Bus Servs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Barrett Bus Servs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.63%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Barrett Bus Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barrett Bus Servs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Barrett Bus Servs ($BBSI) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI)?
A

Barrett Bus Servs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.

