Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-3.050
Quarterly Revenue
$11.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2.3M
Earnings History
Vinco Ventures Questions & Answers
When is Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) reporting earnings?
Vinco Ventures (BBIG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vinco Ventures’s (NASDAQ:BBIG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
