What's Going On With Beasley Broadcasting Shares On Friday?

Beasley Broadcasting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares continued to trade lower on Friday after plummeting during the premarket session. Traders, it appears, locked in gains, even while the broader tape is constructive.

Nasdaq futures are up 0.25% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.16%, setting up a risk-on backdrop that BBGI is currently moving against.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

The multi-platform media company reported a quarterly loss of $105.40 per share. Compare that with a loss of $1.17 per share in the same period last year, and it's clear that losses widened significantly.

Sales for the quarter totaled $53.050 million, down 21.1% year-over-year on weakness in the traditional agency advertising market.

Adjusted EBITDA rose significantly to $10.7 million from $0.8 million in year-ago quarter.

According to CEO Caroline Beasley, the company’s sale of WPBB in Tampa, which closed in the third quarter of 2025, and the subsequent sale of our Fort Myers market earlier this year, generated approximately $26 million in proceeds.

She expects to reduce the company’s second lien debt by approximately 50% and repay roughly $15 million of its first lien debt.

Beasley anticipates that total outstanding debt will be reduced to approximately $110 million from $220 million today.

Broader Market Analysis

Utilities are leading with early strength (+0.46%), followed by Technology (+0.43%) and Materials (+0.35%), reinforcing that the broader environment is supportive. Against that backdrop, BBGI's weakness stands out as traders reassess how much of the recent surge’s upside is already priced in.

Technical Analysis

At $9.32, BBGI is trading 136% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the short-term trend has become unusually stretched. It's also trading 100.3% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend has been strong but may be extended versus its recent baseline.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 89.41, which signals overbought conditions and often lines up with choppier pullbacks. RSI first entered overbought territory on 2026-04-08, so the current dip fits the pattern of momentum cooling after a fast move.

Key Resistance : $9.50 — a nearby area where rebounds can stall if sellers stay active.

: $9.50 — a nearby area where rebounds can stall if sellers stay active. Key Support: $9.50 — a nearby area buyers may try to defend to stabilize the pullback.

Company Context

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a multi-platform media company focused on operating radio stations across the United States, pairing traditional audio with digital and event-based offerings. Its pitch to advertisers is integrated marketing—using on-air reach plus digital and local events to deliver campaigns across multiple channels.

The company operates in a wide set of metro markets including Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Las Vegas, and Tampa-Saint Petersburg, and it reports results across two segments: Audio and Digital. That mix matters because the stock can trade on expectations around ad demand, local market strength, and how effectively the company converts radio audiences into higher-value digital and event revenue.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Beasley Broadcasting Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 96.68) — The stock's recent trend strength is outpacing most names in the market.

The Verdict: Beasley Broadcasting Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price action doing most of the talking right now. With momentum extremely elevated, the near-term risk is that pullbacks can be sharper if traders keep taking profits into strength.

BBGI Stock Price Activity: Beasley Broadcast Group shares were down 0.2% at $11.16 at last check on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock