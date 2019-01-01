Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Concrete Pumping Holdings missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $15.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 8.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Concrete Pumping Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.10
|0.02
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.07
|0
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|82.89M
|80.81
|73.99M
|67.54M
|Revenue Actual
|87.75M
|80.76M
|76.87M
|70.42M
Earnings History
Concrete Pumping Holdings Questions & Answers
Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $67.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
