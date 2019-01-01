Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Concrete Pumping Holdings missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $15.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 8.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Concrete Pumping Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.10 0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.05 0.07 0 0.05 Revenue Estimate 82.89M 80.81 73.99M 67.54M Revenue Actual 87.75M 80.76M 76.87M 70.42M

