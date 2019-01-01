ñol

Concrete Pumping Holdings
(NASDAQ:BBCP)
5.20
00
At close: May 25
5.20
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.64 - 9.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding27M / 56.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 69.9K
Mkt Cap295.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float27M

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Concrete Pumping Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 10

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$85.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$85.4M

Earnings Recap

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Concrete Pumping Holdings missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $15.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 8.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Concrete Pumping Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.10 0.02 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.05 0.07 0 0.05
Revenue Estimate 82.89M 80.81 73.99M 67.54M
Revenue Actual 87.75M 80.76M 76.87M 70.42M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Concrete Pumping Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Concrete Pumping Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) reporting earnings?
A

Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Concrete Pumping Holdings’s (NASDAQ:BBCP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $67.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

