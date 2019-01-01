Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Concrete Pumping Holdings
Concrete Pumping Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) was reported by UBS on June 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting BBCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.69% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) was provided by UBS, and Concrete Pumping Holdings upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Concrete Pumping Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Concrete Pumping Holdings was filed on June 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $6.00 to $11.00. The current price Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) is trading at is $5.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
