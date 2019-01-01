ñol

Bed Bath & Beyond
(NASDAQ:BBBY)
8.18
00
At close: May 25
8.33
0.1500[1.83%]
PreMarket: 7:22AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.51 - 44.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding24.3M / 79.8M
Vol / Avg.10.3K / 7.3M
Mkt Cap653.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price16.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.79
Total Float24.3M

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bed Bath & Beyond generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.04%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

Mar 13, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bed Bath & Beyond Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bed Bath & Beyond. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 14, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2020 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 14, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)?
A

Bed Bath & Beyond has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was $0.17 and was paid out next on April 14, 2020.

