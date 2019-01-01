Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bayer
Bayer Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bayer (OTCPK: BAYRY) was reported by Citigroup on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BAYRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bayer (OTCPK: BAYRY) was provided by Citigroup, and Bayer downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bayer, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bayer was filed on October 1, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 1, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bayer (BAYRY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Bayer (BAYRY) is trading at is $17.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.