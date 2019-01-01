ñol

Bayer
(OTCPK:BAYRY)
17.07
00
At close: May 25
17.15
0.0800[0.47%]
PreMarket: 8:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.45 - 18.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.9B
Vol / Avg.- / 541.4K
Mkt Cap67.1B
P/E28.54
50d Avg. Price16.93
Div / Yield0.53/3.08%
Payout Ratio87.44
EPS0.84
Total Float-

Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bayer reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.990

Quarterly Revenue

$16.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.6B

Earnings Recap

Bayer (OTC:BAYRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 01:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bayer beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $800.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bayer using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bayer Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) reporting earnings?
A

Bayer (BAYRY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYRY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.9B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

