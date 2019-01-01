BARK (NYSE:BARK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS Estimate
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$138.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$140.8M
Earnings History
BARK Questions & Answers
When is BARK (NYSE:BARK) reporting earnings?
BARK (BARK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BARK (NYSE:BARK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $-0.06.
What were BARK’s (NYSE:BARK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $117.6M, which beat the estimate of $116.8M.
