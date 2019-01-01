BARK (NYSE:BARK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BARK
BARK Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BARK (NYSE: BARK) was reported by Citigroup on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting BARK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 900.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BARK (NYSE: BARK) was provided by Citigroup, and BARK initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BARK, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BARK was filed on June 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BARK (BARK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price BARK (BARK) is trading at is $1.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
