CBL International Ltd
(NASDAQ:BANL)
$1.28
0[0.00%]
Last update: 3:59PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$1.29
0.0100[0.78%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 283.816KMkt Cap32.000M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.150 - 21.530

CBL International Stock (NASDAQ:BANL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

CBL International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$462.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$419.2M

Earnings History

Q

When is CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) reporting earnings?

A

CBL International (BANL) is scheduled to report earnings on October 8, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2023 for FY.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were CBL International’s (NASDAQ:BANL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $462.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

