CBL International Ltd
(NASDAQ:BANL)
$1.28
0[0.00%]
Last update: 3:59PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$1.29
0.0100[0.78%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 283.816KMkt Cap32.000M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.150 - 21.530

CBL International Stock (NASDAQ:BANL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for CBL International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of CBL International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

70.3K

Short Interest %

1.87%

Days to Cover

1.22
